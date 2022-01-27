Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-$10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.72.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.54. 1,581,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.23. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.08.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

