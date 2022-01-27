EasyFi One Day Trading Volume Tops $438,622.00 (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00006424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $438,622.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

