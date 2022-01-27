easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 620 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 620 ($8.36) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.17) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.79) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.54) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.57) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 731.17 ($9.86).

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 640.40 ($8.64). 5,536,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,599. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 566.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 686.15. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,016.15).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.