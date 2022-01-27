easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 709 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 709 ($9.57) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.51) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.79) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.22) to GBX 620 ($8.36) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.17) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.21) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 731.17 ($9.86).

Shares of LON:EZJ traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 640.40 ($8.64). The company had a trading volume of 5,536,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.77). The firm has a market cap of £4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 566.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 686.15.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,016.15).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

