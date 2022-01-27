eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,118 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 20,760 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 416,820 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $159,407.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.96. 65,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643,331. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.53.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

