ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECTM traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,077. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.05.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 63.42% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

