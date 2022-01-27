ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $168.62

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.62 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.62). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.60), with a volume of 93,359 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 263.11. The company has a market capitalization of £131.92 million and a P/E ratio of 23.48.

In other news, insider Christopher Wilks acquired 16,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £25,058.45 ($33,807.95).

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

