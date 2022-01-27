Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.85 Per Share

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.65. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON EGL traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 195.50 ($2.64). 65,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,029. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 209 ($2.82). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 198.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 193.36. The stock has a market cap of £197.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.63.

In other news, insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £1,474.56 ($1,989.42).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

