Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.008. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON RNEW opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.99. Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01).

