EDC Blockchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $198,398.65 and approximately $17.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,197.37 or 0.99789300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00083541 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00036320 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002398 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.00400068 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars.

