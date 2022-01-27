Edgeless Price Up 8.4% This Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $9.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

