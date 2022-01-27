Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading 6.2% Higher

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $18.92. 79,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,115,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $116,577. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 25,298 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

