Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.35.

EW opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.29. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $758,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,134,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

