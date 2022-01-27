Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.35.
EW opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.29. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $758,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,134,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.