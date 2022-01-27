Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Evercore ISI

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.76.
EW opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.29. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $665,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,360,000 after acquiring an additional 287,461 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
