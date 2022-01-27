Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Evercore ISI

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.76.

EW opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.29. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $665,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,360,000 after acquiring an additional 287,461 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

