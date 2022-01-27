Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.76.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average is $116.29. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 596,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,259,000 after purchasing an additional 147,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,134,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

