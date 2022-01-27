Effect.AI (EFX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $103,280.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00174689 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00028144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00075163 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.46 or 0.00383040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

