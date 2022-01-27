Efinity Token Trading Down 32.1% This Week (EFI)

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $82.25 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00103052 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

