Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the December 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Eguana Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 228,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,980. Eguana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

