Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the December 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Eguana Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 228,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,980. Eguana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.
About Eguana Technologies
