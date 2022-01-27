Einsteinium (EMC2) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,251.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $15,251.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.03 or 0.00290981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001004 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000640 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,302,472 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.