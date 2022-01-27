EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) Plans GBX 2.68 Dividend

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EJFI remained flat at $GBX 130 ($1.75) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 80,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,649. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.76. EJF Investments has a one year low of GBX 115 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The company has a market cap of £79.49 million and a P/E ratio of 9.85.

About EJF Investments

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

