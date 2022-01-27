Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Amundi purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,153 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $138,752,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,779,000 after buying an additional 2,654,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

ELAN opened at $25.77 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

