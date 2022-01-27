Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.53

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 58943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

