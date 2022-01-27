Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 6,250 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ESTC traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.61. 1,676,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,084. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $75.78 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.10.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,318,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,801,000 after purchasing an additional 142,304 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Elastic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,818,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,026,000 after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,978,000 after purchasing an additional 199,444 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
