Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 6,250 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ESTC traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.61. 1,676,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,084. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $75.78 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,318,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,801,000 after purchasing an additional 142,304 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Elastic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,818,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,026,000 after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,978,000 after purchasing an additional 199,444 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

