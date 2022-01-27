Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Up to $82.38

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $82.38, but opened at $86.95. Elastic shares last traded at $85.39, with a volume of 3,131 shares trading hands.

ESTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.87.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,141 shares of company stock worth $385,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

