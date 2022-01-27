Electra Protocol (XEP) Hits One Day Volume of $68,166.00

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Electra Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and $68,166.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electra Protocol has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

Electra Protocol (CRYPTO:XEP) is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,363,735,601 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

