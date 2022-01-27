Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Shares Down 6.2%

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.11. 3,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 294,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

