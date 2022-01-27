Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.83. Electromed shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 8,499 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $107.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELMD. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Electromed by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Electromed by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

