Element Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,697 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,000. Aspen Technology accounts for approximately 1.9% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Aspen Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 12.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $4.14 on Thursday, hitting $148.85. The stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.91.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

