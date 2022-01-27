Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $240.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $229.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.50 and its 200 day moving average is $251.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.65.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.