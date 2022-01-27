Eli Lilly and (LLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and to post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eli Lilly and to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $237.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.30. The company has a market cap of $227.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 403,570 shares of company stock valued at $109,157,322. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.