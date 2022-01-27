ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

ELLRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ElringKlinger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18.

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

