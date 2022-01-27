Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 542 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

ELYS stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 4.82. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 139,953 shares of company stock worth $477,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 69.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares during the period. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

