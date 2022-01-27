ELYSIA (EL) Price Hits $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $22.95 million and approximately $791,510.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

