eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.21. eMagin shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 720,771 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $80.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 34,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $90,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 82,633 shares of company stock valued at $221,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMAN. State Street Corp grew its stake in eMagin by 27,663.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,246,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in eMagin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 152,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eMagin by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 72,366 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eMagin by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in eMagin in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

