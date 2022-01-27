Emercoin (EMC) Trading Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.04 million and $10,824.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,724,410 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

