Emerging Markets Horizon Corp (NASDAQ:HORIU) Short Interest Up 755.6% in January

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp (NASDAQ:HORIU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a growth of 755.6% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HORIU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Thursday. Emerging Markets Horizon has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.55.

