Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Down 5.6%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO) shares traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.83 and last traded at C$2.87. 952,459 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 675,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 11.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.13. The stock has a market cap of C$539.18 million and a P/E ratio of -92.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Joaquin Merino Marquez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.82, for a total transaction of C$70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,700 shares in the company, valued at C$4,471,674.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

