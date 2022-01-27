Eminer (EM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Eminer has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $86,161.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Eminer has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00040573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00103053 BTC.

About Eminer

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

