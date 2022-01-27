Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 2,793 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.86. 412,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,463,031. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $262.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $61.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

