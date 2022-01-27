Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 3,088 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.5% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.98.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.42. 733,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,096,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.04. The firm has a market cap of $319.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $76.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

