Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 319 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST traded up $9.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $493.14. 35,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,044. The company has a market capitalization of $218.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

