Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 672 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.8% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $465.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,200. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $438.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.