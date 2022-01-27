Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,912. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

