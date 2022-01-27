Empirical Finance LLC Buys 199 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

Alphabet stock traded up $50.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,635.72. The company had a trading volume of 36,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,666. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,809.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,853.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2,825.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

