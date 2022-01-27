Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 37.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $475,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 26.1% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 669,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.89. The company had a trading volume of 44,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.65.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

