Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after buying an additional 242,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after buying an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,878,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,953,000 after buying an additional 288,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU traded up $17.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $524.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,050. The firm has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $620.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.33 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.90.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.