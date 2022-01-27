Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $229.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

