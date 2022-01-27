Empirical Finance LLC Has $10.11 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 49.0% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the second quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 13,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 124,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $57.29 on Thursday, hitting $2,641.95. 33,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,845.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,807.44. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,797.28 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

