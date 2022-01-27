Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,848 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth $61,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

NIKE stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.22. 84,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591,922. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.63. The firm has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

