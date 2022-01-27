Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,626. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.57 and a 200 day moving average of $118.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.15. The stock has a market cap of $243.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.29%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

